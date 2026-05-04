Mark Vientos And Mets Face Rockies On May 4

Vientos is hitting for a .250 BA, .297 OBP and .440 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .737 and he has scored 10 runs. In 91 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

The Rockies will send Tomoyuki Sugano (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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