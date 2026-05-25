Mark Vientos And Mets Play Reds On May 25

Vientos is hitting for a .231 BA, .271 OBP and .394 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .664 and he has scored 16 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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