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Mark Vientos
New York Mets

Mark Vientos

New York Mets • #27 3B

Mark Vientos And Mets Play Nationals On May 21

Mark Vientos and the New York Mets will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Vientos has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Vientos is hitting for a .240 BA, .277 OBP and .418 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 16 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Mark Vientos

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