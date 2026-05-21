Mark Vientos And Mets Play Nationals On May 21

Vientos is hitting for a .240 BA, .277 OBP and .418 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 4.5% walk rate. His OPS is .695 and he has scored 16 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double against the Nationals.

The Nationals are sending Cade Cavalli (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.05 ERA and 52 strikeouts through 46 2/3 innings pitched.

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