Marcus Semien And Mets Take On Rockies On May 4

Semien is hitting for a .213 BA, .265 OBP and .279 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 6% walk rate. His OPS is .544 and he has scored eight runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 11 runs. Semien has recorded four steals on five attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.84 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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