Marcus Semien And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 25

Semien is hitting for a .214 BA, .263 OBP and .297 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 18 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

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