FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore World Cup

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Marcus Semien
New York Mets

Marcus Semien

New York Mets • #10 2B

Marcus Semien And Mets Square Off Against Reds On May 25

Marcus Semien and his New York Mets will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, on Monday, May 25 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Semien has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Semien is hitting for a .214 BA, .263 OBP and .297 SLG with a 20% strikeout rate and a 6.2% walk rate. His OPS is .560 and he has scored 18 runs. In 210 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

Nick Lodolo (0-1) takes the mound for the Reds in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.20 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcus Semien

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

New York MetsRecent New York Mets Player News

View All New York Mets Player News