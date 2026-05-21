Marcus Semien And Mets Face Nationals On May 21

Semien is hitting for a .225 BA, .277 OBP and .315 SLG with a 19.9% strikeout rate and a 6.6% walk rate. His OPS is .592 and he has scored 18 runs. In 196 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 18 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Cade Cavalli (2-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.05 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched, with 52 strikeouts.

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