Marcus Semien And Mets Square Off Against Nationals On May 19

Semien is hitting for a .228 BA, .283 OBP and .322 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and a 6.9% walk rate. His OPS is .605 and he has scored 18 runs. In 188 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 17 runs. Semien has recorded five steals on six attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Nationals.

Foster Griffin (4-2) takes the mound for the Nationals in his 10th start of the season. He has a 3.53 ERA in 51 2/3 innings pitched, with 49 strikeouts.

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