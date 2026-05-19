Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 19

Mayer is hitting for a .219 BA, .284 OBP and .313 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 10 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.