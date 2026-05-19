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Marcelo Mayer
Boston Red Sox

Marcelo Mayer

Boston Red Sox • #11 SS

Marcelo Mayer And Red Sox Square Off Against Royals On May 19

Marcelo Mayer and his Boston Red Sox will take on the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Tuesday, May 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Mayer has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Mayer is hitting for a .219 BA, .284 OBP and .313 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 7% walk rate. His OPS is .596 and he has scored 10 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in nine runs. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Bailey Falter starts for the first time this season for the Royals.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcelo Mayer

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