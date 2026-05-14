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Marcell Ozuna
Pittsburgh Pirates

Marcell Ozuna

Pittsburgh Pirates • #24 LF

Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 14

Marcell Ozuna and his Pittsburgh Pirates will face the Colorado Rockies at PNC Park, on Thursday, May 14 at 12:35 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +610 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Ozuna is hitting for a .190 BA, .275 OBP and .307 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Chase Dollander (3-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Marcell Ozuna

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