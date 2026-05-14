Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Rockies On May 14

Ozuna is hitting for a .190 BA, .275 OBP and .307 SLG with a 25.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .581 and he has scored 12 runs. In 153 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 against the Rockies.

The Rockies will look to Chase Dollander (3-2) in his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.