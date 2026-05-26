Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Cubs On May 26
Marcell Ozuna and the Pittsburgh Pirates will square off against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Ozuna has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Ozuna is hitting for a .184 BA, .273 OBP and .307 SLG with a 29% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .580 and he has scored 14 runs. In 183 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 20 runs. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.
Jordan Wicks makes his first start of the season for the Cubs.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.