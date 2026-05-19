Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Play Cardinals On May 19

Ozuna is hitting for a .182 BA, .271 OBP and .311 SLG with a 27.7% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .582 and he has scored 14 runs. In 166 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 16 runs. He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his last game against the Phillies.

Matthew Liberatore (2-2 with a 4.40 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season.

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