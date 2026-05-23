Marcell Ozuna And Pirates Square Off Against Blue Jays On May 23

Ozuna is hitting for a .187 BA, .280 OBP and .310 SLG with a 27.4% strikeout rate and a 10.3% walk rate. His OPS is .590 and he has scored 14 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 18 runs. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Cardinals.

Patrick Corbin (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.23 ERA in 38 1/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

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