Manny Machado And Padres Square Off Against White Sox On May 2

Machado is hitting for a .225 BA, .336 OBP and .382 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 14.8% walk rate. His OPS is .718 and he has scored 18 runs. In 122 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 17 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Sean Burke (1-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 3.21 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.