Luke Raley And Mariners Take On Braves On May 4

Raley is hitting for a .247 BA, .302 OBP and .483 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

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