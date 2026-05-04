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Luke Raley
Seattle Mariners

Luke Raley

Seattle Mariners • #20 RF

Luke Raley And Mariners Take On Braves On May 4

Luke Raley and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, May 4 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Raley has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Monday evening.

What It Means

Raley is hitting for a .247 BA, .302 OBP and .483 SLG with a 37.5% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 11 runs. In 96 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Royals.

The Braves are sending JR Ritchie (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luke Raley

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