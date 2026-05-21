Luis Severino And Athletics Face Angels On May 21

Severino is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.

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