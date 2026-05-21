Luis Severino And Athletics Face Angels On May 21
Luis Severino will get the start for his Athletics against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Thursday, May 21 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Severino has -132 odds to record over 5.5 strikeouts as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Severino is 2-5 with a 4.45 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed six innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering five earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
The Angels are averaging 4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1.1 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.