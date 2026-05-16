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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Orioles On May 16

Luis Garcia and his Washington Nationals will face the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park, on Saturday, May 16 at 4:05 p.m. ET. Garcia has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .267 BA, .297 OBP and .427 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 18 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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