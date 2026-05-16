Luis Garcia And Nationals Play Orioles On May 16

Garcia is hitting for a .267 BA, .297 OBP and .427 SLG with a 15.2% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .725 and he has scored 18 runs. In 138 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Orioles.

Chris Bassitt (3-2 with a 5.21 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season.

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