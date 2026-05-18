Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 18

Garcia is hitting for a .273 BA, .301 OBP and .432 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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