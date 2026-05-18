FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Mets On May 18

Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will take on the New York Mets at Nationals Park, on Monday, May 18 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Garcia has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .273 BA, .301 OBP and .432 SLG with a 15.1% strikeout rate and a 4.1% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 18 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 22 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Christian Scott (0-0 with a 3.45 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Washington NationalsRecent Washington Nationals Player News

View All Washington Nationals Player News