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Luis Garcia
Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia

Washington Nationals • #2 2B

Luis Garcia And Nationals Square Off Against Marlins On May 10

Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals will square off against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Sunday, May 10 at 12:15 p.m. ET. Garcia has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Garcia is hitting for a .248 BA, .271 OBP and .345 SLG with a 16.1% strikeout rate and a 3.4% walk rate. His OPS is .616 and he has scored 15 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in 18 runs. Garcia has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3 for 5 with two RBIs) against the Marlins.

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (3-2) to the mound for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.01 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Garcia

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