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Luis Castillo
Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo

Seattle Mariners • #58 SP

Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On White Sox On May 9

Luis Castillo will get the start for his Seattle Mariners against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field, on Saturday, May 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET. Castillo has -125 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Castillo is 0-3 with a 6.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Luis Castillo

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