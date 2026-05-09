Luis Castillo And Mariners Take On White Sox On May 9

Castillo is 0-3 with a 6.29 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came in relief on Sunday when he threw six innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.5 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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