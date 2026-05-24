Lucas Giolito And Padres Take On Athletics On May 24
Lucas Giolito will get the start for his San Diego Padres against the Athletics at Petco Park, on Sunday, May 24 at 4:10 p.m. ET.
What It Means
Giolito is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA and five strikeouts in 10 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the Athletics while allowing four hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.