Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Dodgers On May 16

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .200 BA, .316 OBP and .250 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (5-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

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