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Logan O'Hoppe
Los Angeles Angels

Logan O'Hoppe

Los Angeles Angels • #14 C

Logan O'Hoppe And Angels Take On Dodgers On May 16

Logan O'Hoppe and the Los Angeles Angels will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 9:38 p.m. ET. O'Hoppe has +570 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

O'Hoppe is hitting for a .200 BA, .316 OBP and .250 SLG with a 24.2% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .566 and he has scored nine runs. In 95 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Dodgers.

Justin Wrobleski (5-1) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 2.42 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Logan O'Hoppe

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