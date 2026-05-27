Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Athletics On May 27

Gilbert is 2-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.

The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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