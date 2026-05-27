Logan Gilbert And Mariners Play Athletics On May 27
Logan Gilbert will get the start for the Seattle Mariners against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park, on Wednesday, May 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET. Gilbert has +136 odds to total over 6.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Gilbert is 2-4 with a 4.04 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 62 1/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Friday when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while allowing two hits.
The Athletics are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.7 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.