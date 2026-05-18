Liam Hicks And Marlins Square Off Against Braves On May 18

Hicks is hitting for a .283 BA, .345 OBP and .490 SLG with a 9.1% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 22 runs. In 165 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 40 runs (2nd in MLB). In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

JR Ritchie (1-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.

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