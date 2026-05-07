Leody Taveras And Orioles Play Marlins On May 7

Taveras is hitting for a .277 BA, .388 OBP and .434 SLG with a 19.2% strikeout rate and a 15.2% walk rate. His OPS is .821 and he has scored 11 runs. In 99 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 19 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer makes the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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