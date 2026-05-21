Lenyn Sosa And Blue Jays Square Off Against Yankees On May 21

Sosa is hitting for a .208 BA, .206 OBP and .307 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .513 and he has scored nine runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 1) against the Yankees.

The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon (0-1) out to make his third start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.