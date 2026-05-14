Lane Thomas And Royals Square Off Against White Sox On May 14

Thomas is hitting for a .200 BA, .351 OBP and .253 SLG with a 20.2% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is .604 and he has scored seven runs. In 94 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in seven runs. Thomas has recorded two steals on four attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the White Sox.

The White Sox will send Anthony Kay (2-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.89 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.

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