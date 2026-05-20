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Lane Thomas
Kansas City Royals

Lane Thomas

Kansas City Royals • #15 RF

Lane Thomas And Royals Play Red Sox On May 20

Lane Thomas and his Kansas City Royals will take on the Boston Red Sox at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, May 20 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Thomas has +820 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Thomas is hitting for a .212 BA, .355 OBP and .271 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and a 17.8% walk rate. His OPS is .626 and he has scored seven runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in nine runs. Thomas has recorded two steals on five attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Connelly Early (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 10th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 47 2/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Lane Thomas

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