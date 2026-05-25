Landen Roupp And Giants Take On Diamondbacks On May 25

Roupp is 5-4 with a 3.27 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 55 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.

The Diamondbacks are averaging 4.6 runs per game this season, while racking up 3.1 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

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