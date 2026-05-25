Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Play Rockies On May 25

Tucker is hitting for a .251 BA, .355 OBP and .412 SLG with an 18.6% strikeout rate and a 13.6% walk rate. His OPS is .766 and he has scored 35 runs. In 220 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 26 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 5 with a double, a triple and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

Tanner Gordon starts for the first time this season for the Rockies.

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