Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Take On Padres On May 20

Tucker is hitting for a .249 BA, .347 OBP and .393 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .740 and he has scored 32 runs. In 202 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 23 runs. Tucker has recorded four steals on four attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Padres.

Randy Vasquez gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 50 1/3 innings pitched.

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