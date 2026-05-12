Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Giants On May 12

Tucker is hitting for a .250 BA, .347 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 28 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Giants.

The Giants will send Adrian Houser (0-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.