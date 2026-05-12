FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Face Giants On May 12

Kyle Tucker and his Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium, on Tuesday, May 12 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .250 BA, .347 OBP and .392 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and a 13.3% walk rate. His OPS is .739 and he has scored 28 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Giants.

The Giants will send Adrian Houser (0-4) out to make his eighth start of the season. He is 0-4 with a 6.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 36 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Los Angeles DodgersRecent Los Angeles Dodgers Player News

View All Los Angeles Dodgers Player News