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Kyle Tucker
Los Angeles Dodgers

Kyle Tucker

Los Angeles Dodgers • #23 RF

Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 15

Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Friday, May 15 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Tucker has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Tucker is hitting for a .253 BA, .351 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 29 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Tucker

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