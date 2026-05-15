Kyle Tucker And Dodgers Square Off Against Angels On May 15

Tucker is hitting for a .253 BA, .351 OBP and .405 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .756 and he has scored 29 runs. In 185 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 20 runs. Tucker has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Giants.

Jack Kochanowicz (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 3.97 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 30 strikeouts.

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