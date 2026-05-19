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Kyle Stowers
Miami Marlins

Kyle Stowers

Miami Marlins • #28 LF

Kyle Stowers And Marlins Play Braves On May 19

Kyle Stowers and the Miami Marlins will take on the Atlanta Braves at loanDepot park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Stowers has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday morning.

What It Means

Stowers is hitting for a .215 BA, .324 OBP and .290 SLG with a 25% strikeout rate and a 12% walk rate. His OPS is .614 and he has scored 13 runs. In 108 plate appearances, he has hit one home run and driven in four runs. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Braves.

Martin Perez (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his sixth start of the season. He has a 2.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Stowers

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