Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Rockies On May 9

Schwarber is hitting for a .214 BA, .349 OBP and .545 SLG with a 32% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is .893 and he has scored 25 runs. In 175 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 22 runs. He is looking to get back on track after he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Kyle Freeland (1-3) takes the mound for the Rockies in his sixth start of the season. He has a 5.04 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 24 strikeouts.

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