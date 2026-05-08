Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Rockies On May 8

Schwarber is hitting for a .216 BA, .355 OBP and .540 SLG with a 30.8% strikeout rate and a 15.4% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 24 runs. In 169 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (4th in MLB) and driven in 21 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.

Chase Dollander (3-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.

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