Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Face Rockies On May 10

Schwarber is hitting for a .213 BA, .344 OBP and .553 SLG with a 32.8% strikeout rate and a 14.4% walk rate. His OPS is .898 and he has scored 26 runs. In 180 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs (3rd in MLB) and driven in 25 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Rockies.

Tomoyuki Sugano makes the start for the Rockies, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.41 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.

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