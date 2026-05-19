Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Reds On May 19

Schwarber is hitting for a .230 BA, .357 OBP and .624 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (6th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.