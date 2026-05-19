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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Reds On May 19

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citizens Bank Park, on Tuesday, May 19 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +198 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .230 BA, .357 OBP and .624 SLG with a 32.9% strikeout rate and a 14.6% walk rate. His OPS is .980, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 213 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (6th in MLB). He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Pirates.

Chase Burns gets the start for the Reds, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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