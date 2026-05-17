Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Take On Pirates On May 17

Schwarber is hitting for a .237 BA, .365 OBP and .642 SLG with a 31.7% strikeout rate and a 14.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.007, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 208 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (5th in MLB). In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Pirates.

Paul Skenes makes the start for the Pirates, his 10th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.98 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched.

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