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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On May 26

Kyle Schwarber and his Philadelphia Phillies will square off against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Tuesday, May 26 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +245 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .233 BA, .354 OBP and .617 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .970, which ranks 4th in MLB, and he has scored 35 runs. In 229 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 37 runs (9th in MLB). In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and an RBI) against the Padres.

The Padres will send Randy Vasquez (5-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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