Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On May 25

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .347 OBP and .600 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (10th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Randy Vasquez (5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

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