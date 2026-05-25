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Kyle Schwarber
Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Schwarber

Philadelphia Phillies • #12 LF

Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Padres On May 25

Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take on the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, on Monday, May 25 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Schwarber has +280 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Schwarber is hitting for a .226 BA, .347 OBP and .600 SLG with a 34.7% strikeout rate and a 13.8% walk rate. His OPS is .947, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 225 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (10th in MLB). He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Randy Vasquez (5-2 with a 2.96 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 11th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Schwarber

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