Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Guardians On May 24

Schwarber is hitting for a .220 BA, .344 OBP and .597 SLG with a 34.8% strikeout rate and a 14% walk rate. His OPS is .941, which ranks 6th in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 221 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (9th in MLB). In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

Parker Messick (5-1) takes the mound for the Guardians in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

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