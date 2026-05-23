Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Play Guardians On May 23

Schwarber is hitting for a .225 BA, .350 OBP and .610 SLG with a 34.1% strikeout rate and a 14.3% walk rate. His OPS is .960, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 33 runs. In 217 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs (1st in MLB) and driven in 36 runs (8th in MLB). He is looking to get back on track following he struck out four times in his most recent game against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Slade Cecconi (3-4) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.16 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.

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