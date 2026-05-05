Kyle Schwarber And Phillies Square Off Against Athletics On May 5

Schwarber is hitting for a .213 BA, .359 OBP and .535 SLG with a 31.4% strikeout rate and a 16% walk rate. His OPS is .894 and he has scored 22 runs. In 156 plate appearances, he has hit 11 home runs (6th in MLB) and driven in 20 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Marlins.

The Athletics are sending Luis Severino (2-2) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.

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