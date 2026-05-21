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Kyle Manzardo
Cleveland Guardians

Kyle Manzardo

Cleveland Guardians • #9 1B

Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Play Tigers On May 21

Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, on Thursday, May 21 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Manzardo is hitting for a .222 BA, .303 OBP and .356 SLG with a 32.2% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .658 and he has scored 17 runs. In 152 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 16 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2) against the Tigers.

Casey Mize (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Tigers in his eighth start of the season. He has a 2.43 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kyle Manzardo

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