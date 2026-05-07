Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Face Royals On May 7

Manzardo is hitting for a .200 BA, .277 OBP and .280 SLG with a 32.1% strikeout rate and an 8% walk rate. His OPS is .557 and he has scored six runs. In 112 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1 with a 2.68 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

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