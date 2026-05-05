Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Royals On May 5

Manzardo is hitting for a .200 BA, .280 OBP and .284 SLG with a 32.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .565 and he has scored five runs. In 107 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 10 runs. He had two hits (going 2 for 4) in his last appearance against the Athletics.

Stephen Kolek will take the mound to start for the Royals, his first of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.