Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On May 16

Manzardo is hitting for a .208 BA, .294 OBP and .308 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.

The Reds will send Chris Paddack (0-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.