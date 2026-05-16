Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Reds On May 16
Kyle Manzardo and the Cleveland Guardians will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .208 BA, .294 OBP and .308 SLG with a 30.1% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .602 and he has scored 12 runs. In 136 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Reds.
The Reds will send Chris Paddack (0-5) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 0-5 with a 7.63 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.