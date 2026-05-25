Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Take On Nationals On May 25

Manzardo is hitting for a .221 BA, .299 OBP and .371 SLG with a 33.1% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .671 and he has scored 18 runs. In 157 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 17 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Zack Littell gets the start for the Nationals, his eighth of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.83 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

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