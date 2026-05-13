Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 13
Kyle Manzardo and his Cleveland Guardians will take on the Los Angeles Angels at Progressive Field, on Wednesday, May 13 at 1:10 p.m. ET. Manzardo has +630 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Manzardo is hitting for a .205 BA, .288 OBP and .291 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 10 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.
Reid Detmers (1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.