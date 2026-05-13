Kyle Manzardo And Guardians Square Off Against Angels On May 13

Manzardo is hitting for a .205 BA, .288 OBP and .291 SLG with a 30.3% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .578 and he has scored 10 runs. In 132 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in 13 runs. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Angels.

Reid Detmers (1-3 with a 4.33 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

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