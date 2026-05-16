Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 16

Leahy is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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