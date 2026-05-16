Kyle Leahy And Cardinals Take On Royals On May 16
Kyle Leahy will get the start for his St. Louis Cardinals against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium, on Saturday, May 16 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Leahy has -134 odds to total over 3.5 strikeouts as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Leahy is 4-3 with a 4.31 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he tossed five scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up two hits.
The Royals are averaging 4.1 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.